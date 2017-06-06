THE Surrey Board of Trade will be joined by Gopal Sahota, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board on Wednesday, June 21st at their Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner. Mr. Sahota will provide an update on the State of the Real Estate Industry.

Also at the event, new and incoming Board Directors will be inducted, with Dr. Greg Thomas as Board Chair. They are:

Perminder Chohan, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network

Curtis Christopherson, Innovative Fitness

Baljit Dhaliwal, Ashton College

Stephen Dooley, SFU Surrey (incumbent)

Mandie LaMontagne, The Intueri Group

Balraj Mann, The BM Group of Companies (incumbent)

Dan Reader, Murray Latta Progressive Machine

Doug Tennant, Semiahmoo House Society (incumbent)

Tako van Popta, McQuarrie Hunter LLP

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey)

Time: Dinner and Registration 5:30 p.m; Program 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $65 +GST each) or $520+GST table of 8

For further information, please contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at [email protected] or at 604.634.0342.