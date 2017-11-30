  Surrey RCMP support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive

THE Surrey RCMP are inviting the public to come out and support Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

Between December 1 and 15, the Surrey RCMP will be accepting toys and cash donations at its main detachment and five district office in support of this annual toy drive named after honourary RCMP member Keian Blundell (see office locations and hours). Officers will also be accepting your donations and trying to fill police cars at the following two locations:

Saturday December 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 12451 88 th Avenue

Avenue Sunday December 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. , Real Canadian Superstore, 2332 160th Street

Toys should be new, unwrapped, and appropriate for all ages up to and including 18 years of age.

“Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is now an annual event,” says Surrey RCMP Constable Mark Peterse. “This year we are carrying on the tradition of collecting toys and cash in Keian’s memory from Surrey RCMP’s officers, municipal employees, volunteers, citizens, and anyone else who would like to make a donation. It’s because of Keian’s generous spirit and the people making donations that many sick children will be just a little bit happier this Christmas season.”

For more information on “Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive”, visit their Facebook page or find them on Twitter.

KEIAN’S Holiday Wish Toy Drive first began in 2012 when Keian, who had T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, was just five years old. Keian was home for the Christmas holidays and wanted the other kids still in hospital to feel the same joy. Keian, with the help of a family friend, organized a toy drive. In that first year Keian delivered 16 toys to BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

The next year Keian was introduced to Surrey’s RCMP Constable Mark Peterse who’d heard Keian always wanted to be a police officer. On October 3, 2013, Keian was made an honorary member the RCMP and presented with a custom-made red serge. Sadly, on January 1, 2014, Keian lost his battle with leukemia.

“During Keian’s treatment we used to drive by the RCMP headquarters which always caught Keian’s attention. Keian told us many times that he wanted to be a police officer. Thanks to the efforts of Constable Peterse and others, Keian’s wish came true. Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is now its 4th year and we are absolutely thrilled that the Surrey RCMP in our hometown has joined in to support this cause. I know Keian would’ve been proud to see his wish to bring joy to children at BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice continue to grow. Last year, with our overwhelming support, we were able to deliver 974 toys, bringing the overall total to nearly 3,700 since the toy drive began with Keian in 2012. We couldn’t have done this without our extended family at the RCMP,” say Ryan and Chantal Blundell.

“Keian was a bright light at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. His generous and compassionate spirit touched everyone he met and we’re so happy that his legacy of giving continues. Keian’s gifts extend beyond the physical, they inspire us to live more generously and love more openly. The holidays can be a very difficult time for children living with life-threatening illnesses and the families who love them so these acts of love and kindness really make a positive impact. Thank you to Keian’s family for continuing to support Canuck Place children and families,” says Margaret McNeil, Canuck Place CEO.