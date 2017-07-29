ON Friday (July 28), Somera Ram Prajapat, 29, left his residence in the Newton area of Surrey to head for work. His work is located in the area of 176th Street and 66A Avenue, but he never arrived at work. Family members became concerned for his well-being when he did not arrive home at his usual time that evening. Prajapat was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans. He is described as 5′ 3″ tall, approximately 100 lbs, with a black beard and black hair.

During the initial police investigation it was discovered that Prajapat was seen at around 3 p.m. on Friday in the area of 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard. It is highly unusual for him not to return home; he has no history of being reported missing. His family are very concerned for his well-being as this is so out of character. He does not have any medical issues. He does not have a cell phone with him.

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Prajapat. Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers.