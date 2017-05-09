THE nine ridings in Surrey could well decide whether the Liberals stay in power or the NDP form the next government.

Surrey-Fleetwood, Surrey-Panorama, and Surrey-Guildford ridings are the one that both sides are watching nervously.

* In Surrey-Fleetwood, Liberal candidate Peter Fassbender (Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for TransLink) is facing a serious challenge from the NDP’s Jagrup Brar, who is a former MLA.

* In Surrey-Panorama, NDP’s Jinny Sims, former MP, has a clear advantage over her Liberal rival Puneet Sandhar because of name recognition. But will that be enough to get her electyed?

* In Surrey-Guildford, Liberal candidate Amrik Virk (Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services) faces a formidable rival, the NDP’s Garry Begg. Both Begg and Virk are former RCMP inspectors.

Three ridings are expected to be safe NDP ones:

* Surrey-Newton – Harry Bains (NDP) and Gurminder Singh Parihar (Liberal).

Surrey-Green Timbers – Rachna Singh (NDP) and Brenda Joy Locke (Liberal).

Surrey-Whalley – Bruce Ralston (NDP) and Sargy Chima (Liberal).

Three ridings are considered safe Liberal ones: