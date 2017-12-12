Surrey RCMP looking for arsonist

SURREY RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who allegedly set fire to a property in the Newton area of Surrey.

On December 1 at 9 a.m., Surrey RCMP was called to the 14000-block of 68th Avenue for a house fire. None of the occupants or firefighters was injured during the blaze. Police and fire investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set.

Surrey RCMP General Duty officers are leading this investigation with assistance from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS). Canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance has been done as well as a thorough examination of the scene. A suspicious person, described only as wearing a black winter coat and black baseball hat, was seen in the area during the time of the fire.

“This was a very serious offence with the potential for very dire consequences,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Unfortunately all the occupants have been displaced as a result of this fire. Investigators are hopeful someone in the community may have seen something out of the ordinary and call police right away with that information.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2017-171353.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.