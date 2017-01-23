Surrey Liberal MPs react to Dianne Watts’ attack on government for job cuts at Surrey Tax Centre

SURREY Liberal MPs John Aldag (Cloverdale-Langley City), Sukh Dhaliwal (Surrey-Newton), Randeep Sarai (Surrey-Centre) and Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells) finally reacted on Monday to South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts’s statement last week that she had confirmed that the federal Liberal government was leaving 75 employees without jobs, and their families without options, and is forcing an additional 330 workers to either move across Canada, or take a demotion.

The MPs said that the following statement was “to clarify some of the misinformation circulated to the media this past week”:

“Our government is committed to making the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) deliver the highest level of service to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

“Canadians are increasingly turning to the Internet to file their taxes. In 2016, approximately 16% of Canadians filed their tax returns on paper – about a 66% drop in just over ten years. That has resulted in a steady decline in the amount of paper-based transactions.

“The CRA needs to adapt to this reality in order to continue offering world-class services that are readily accessible to all Canadians.

“As a processing centre, the paper-based workload at Surrey has steadily decreased. As part of the Service Renewal Initiative, the Surrey Tax Centre will transition from a processing centre to a National Verification and Collections Centre (NVCC).

“The NVCC in Surrey will experience an overall growth. Employees will see their work transition from processing paper tax returns and benefit activities now, to providing services in a verification and collections environment to help resolve outstanding debts and promote taxpayer compliance.

“The CRA is committing its long-term presence in Surrey by establishing a NVCC. This means that rather than seeing a continued decline of the Surrey workforce, the Agency is establishing additional permanent positions at the higher-paying levels and providing a more robust career path for employees.

“Over the period of implementation of the Service Renewal Initiative the CRA projects an estimated additional 50 Full-Time Equivalents to be added to the new Surrey NVCC. 391 employees involved in processing were given relocation letters. These individuals can choose to relocate to other processing centres across the country or the vast majority can accept a new position in an office within 40 km.

“The CRA has an excellent track record in supporting its employees through periods of transition. The CRA will make every attempt to offer affected employees alternative employment through the careful management of vacancies, departures, and attrition. All the changes are expected to be seamless to taxpayers.”

The statement defined Full-Time Equivalents (FTE) as “Active employees of departments and agencies. An FTE of 1.0 means that the person is equivalent to a full-time worker while, an FTE of 0.5 signals that the worker is only half-time.”

Aldag said: “Service Renewal will simplify the way Canadians engage with the Agency and ensure that they receive world-class service when dealing with their tax and benefit affairs. This move shows the CRA’s long-term commitment to Surrey and results in an overall growth in the Surrey Office.”

Dhaliwal said: “Modernizing the Canada Revenue Agency is necessary to respond to the fact that most Canadians are now filing their returns online. This is a move that will increase both the number of jobs and the long-term integration of the CRA in the City of Surrey”

