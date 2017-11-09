Surrey road rage may have involved shooting

SURREY RCMP announced on Thursday that they are investigating a complaint of a road rage that may have involved a firearm near the Surrey-Langley border in East Clayton.

At 10:25 a.m., Surrey RCMP were called by a woman alleging that someone in another vehicle being driven erratically had shot at her vehicle in the 19200-block of 72nd Avenue. The suspect vehicle drove off and she pulled over to call police. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Coincidentally, the same suspect vehicle was involved in a relatively minor accident nearby the intersection of 200th Street and 72nd Avenue in Langley shortly afterwards. Officers, who believe impairment is a factor in the crash, discovered this was the same vehicle reported from the road rage incident and arrested the occupants as a result.

Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is leading this investigation. Both vehicles have been seized for forensic analysis and a neighbourhood canvass for more witnesses or video surveillance is being conducted. Surrey RCMP officers are also be investigating the crash.

“The investigation is just getting underway and as such no formal charges have been laid as of yet,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If you see a motor vehicle offence, pull over when it’s safe. Contact your local police with as much information as possible including vehicle description and direction of travel.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.