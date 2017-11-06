Surrey tops list of best place to invest in real estate in B.C.

A new report released on Monday ranks Surrey as the best place for real estate investment in British Columbia. The report, entitled Top 10 Towns and Cities – British Columbia, is produced by the Real Estate Investment Network (REIN), an independent research and analysis firm that has been producing reports on housing markets across Canada for 25 years.

“I am pleased that Surrey takes the top spot, but I am also not surprised when you factor in Surrey’s planned growth and close proximity to critical trade and transportation routes,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “As a City Council, we have worked hard to create a business friendly climate that will attract a diverse economy, while balancing the demand for a broad spectrum of viable housing options for our residents.”

The study looks at 36 economic and market factors, and identifies B.C. real estate markets that are best positioned to outperform over the next five years.

B.C. cities ranked in order of potential for housing market strength over the coming five-year period:

1. Surrey

2. Abbotsford

3. New Westminster

4. Victoria

5. Kamloops

6. Kelowna

7. Chilliwack

8. The Tri-Cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody

9. Burnaby

10. Vancouver