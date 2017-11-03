Help Surrey RCMP identify robbery suspect

SURREY RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store near Bear Creek Park.

On October 14 at 8:15 p.m., a man robbed the convenience store on the corner of 88th Avenue and 140th Street in Surrey. One person was punched and another thrown to the ground by the suspect before making off with cash. Thankfully, both victims did not sustain any serious injuries.

The Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit is leading this investigation. Police have obtained surveillance video stills depicting the alleged suspect. The man is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, with a slim build, dark short hair, and wearing dark clothing.

“Targeting prolific offenders has helped reduce robberies by 24% year-to-date compared to 2016,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If you recognize this person, please call investigators and help police continue this downward crime trend.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.