Surrey Board of Trade gives Surrey Food Bank $1,800 and 500 lbs of food

AT its annual Christmas Seasonal Sizzle Business Reception on December 5, the Surrey Board of Trade gave the Surrey Food Bank $1,800 and 500 pounds of food. Over 500 business people attended this annual Christmas event, and donated either cash or food.

“Thank you to all the businesses that attended this annual Christmas event for the business community. The Surrey Food Bank lineups are increasing each year unfortunately. Businesses have a role to give back to the community and help those in need”, said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.