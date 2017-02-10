Surrey Board Of Trade and Industry Training Authority sign agreement

AT the Surrey Board of Trade 2017 Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday, Gary Herman, CEO of the Industry Training Authority (ITA), and Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations. This is the first agreement to be signed by ITA with a board of trade / chamber of commerce in the Lower Mainland.

The two organizations will work together on projects related to apprenticeship programs, skill shortages and business succession planning for employers. The signing of the MOU was witnessed by Amrik Virk, Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services, and Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for Translink.

“We are pleased to be able to work with the Industry Training Authority,” said Anita Huberman. “At the Surrey Board of Trade, we have the ability to connect directly with manufacturers and employers to bring value to their operations through advocacy and business support services. This is where the Surrey Board of Trade makes a difference through actionable activities right in the workplace.”

Terms of the agreement broadly include:

* To provide information to employers on apprenticeship

* To share information on the benefits of sponsoring apprentices including addressing skills shortages and business succession planning

* To gather data and key labour market information from employers across Surrey and to identify potential trends in Surrey regarding apprenticeship

* To engage in joint presentations to committees and in local schools

“Community and industry engagement is integral to the growth and sustainability of BC’s strong and diverse economy,” says Gary Herman, CEO, Industry Training Authority. “We are excited to partner with the Surrey Board of Trade and look forward to connecting with employers and business owners of this community to secure the skilled trades workforce.”

The MOU between ITA and the Surrey Board of Trade will formalize a strategic plan to raise awareness of apprenticeship opportunities, share knowledge through several platforms, and ensure Surrey businesses are connecting with future skilled workers to continue Surrey’s strong economic growth.