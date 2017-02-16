Surrey artist and actor Harish Masand releases his book in Hindi

Harish Masand: Harf Adhure (Collection of Stories in Hindi)

HARF Adhure is an interesting collection of stories in Hindi by Harish Masand of Surrey that was officially released on Saturday, February 11 during the monthly meeting of the Central Association of Punjabi Writers of North America at the Punjab Bhawan (Studio 7) in Surrey.

Hindi author Acharaya S.P. Dwivedi, Charan Singh Virdi, President of the Association and Prithpal Singh Gill, Secretary of the Association, appreciated Masand’s endeavor and released the book in the presence of several authors, poets, friends and family members.

It’s a book comprising five stories, all relating to the title Harf Adhure, meaning incomplete words. As the words remain incomplete, so shall the sentences, expressions, emotions, relations and lives.

Dwivedi appreciated the use of simple language in very effective manner that connected the reader with each story. He said the author was able to communicate through different characters in their individual styles very authentically. According to him, the movement of story from one time period to another was like taking the reader on a swinging ride.

A family friend, Seema Vaswani, said she found the stories so gripping and interesting that she couldn’t stop reading. She also liked the simplicity of language and felt that she was present in the frame of the stories, witnessing all events. She could relate with emotions and feelings of the characters who seemed to be from the real world.

Masand, who hails from New Delhi, and earned his Master’s in English literature from the University of Delhi, and his MBA from the IGNOU, New Delhi. He worked for 20 years in the airline industry as a manager and trainer. During that time, he also worked for 15 years with All India Radio in Delhi as a voice artist for drama and documentaries. He is also a theatre artist and was part of IMAG’, the Delhi theatre group of Barry John who trained actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shiney Ahuja and Diya Mirza.

He immigrated to Canada in 2011 and now lives in Surrey. He also worked in three short films, a Punjabi movie and Omni TV show Bollywood Star season 1. He has been a very successful MC for various stage shows, and is actively involved in TV and films. However, writing remains his main passion. He believes his family is his real strength and he owes his success to them. He now works at the Vancity Credit Union, Newton Branch.

This book is available from India Bookworld at 117-B, 12888 80th Avenue (York Center) in Surrey.

(www.indiabookworld.ca; Phone: 604-593-5967 / 604-595-2923. Email: info@Indiabookworld.ca.)