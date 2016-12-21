Surrey Animal Resource Centre reunites globetrotting cat missing since 2014 with owners

STRAY pets are common guests at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) but Pharfalla, an eight-year-old Torti female cat, is not your everyday stray cat. Animal Control staff picked her up in Guildford on December 14. The Guildford couple who found Pharfalla helping herself to food at their home were happy to keep the stray but wanted to ensure they weren’t keeping someone else’s cat.

The good news is that Pharfalla had been tagged with an identification microchip. However, when SARC staff ran the chip there was no local information on it. After a little more sleuthing, staff determined the microchip was of Swiss origin. Turns out, Pharfalla had been flown from Switzerland to Seattle to Calgary before being trucked to McLeese Lake with its owners in Central BC.

In June 2014, Pharfalla went missing without a trace. Somehow Pharfalla found a way to make the 560 km journey from McLeese Lake to Surrey. Despite the lengthy trek and her extended time on her own, she is in excellent condition.

Pharfalla’s rightful owners have been contacted in McLeese Lake and will be driving down on Friday to Surrey to collect their globetrotting feline.

