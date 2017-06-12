SURREY Food Bank welcomed Amazon on Monday to a tour of their distribution facility in Surrey. Amazon leaders from Delta and New Westminster fulfillment centres provided insights and expertise on how to streamline operations and improve overall efficiencies.

Director of Operations Glenn Somerville also presented Executive Director Marilyn Herrmann with a $15,000 check to support its operations and expansion efforts.

Glenn Sommerville, Amazon Director of Operations, said: “In many communities where we have fulfillment centers, we have shared our best practices with food banks in the hopes of helping them serve more clients and be able to optimize their operational efficiency so they can maximize the focus they are able to put on the people and families they serve.

“Over time, we hope this work enables food banks to accept and process more donations and direct more dollars toward providing meals. Our goal is help create change for the better in the community.

“We are excited to build this partnership with the Surrey Food Bank, sharing guidance, and supporting its mission. We’re also excited to donate $15,000 to support Surrey Food Bank’s logistics operations and expansion efforts. Thank you for the work that you do to support our community in this important way.”