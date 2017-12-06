Lucky Mobile is Canada’s new low cost, no surprises prepaid wireless service

Monthly plans start at just $20 and include unlimited talk, text and more

No credit check, long-term commitment or pay-per-use charges

Lucky launches first in Ontario, Alberta and BC next week

Mobile app to enable talk and text over Wi-Fi coming in 2018

MONTRÉAL: Bell has announced the upcoming launch of Lucky Mobile, an easy and low-cost prepaid mobile alternative for budget-conscious Canadians with monthly plans starting at just $20.

“Lucky Mobile is an all-new mobile service for people who want a straightforward, low-cost prepaid option that offers all the talk, text and data options they need. Whether you’re a student or young person just entering the workforce, a senior on a fixed income, a new Canadian who hasn’t yet built up a credit profile or anyone looking for the easiest and most affordable wireless experience, Lucky Mobile puts you in control,” said Blaik Kirby, President of Bell Mobility. “There is fast-growing demand from many Canadians for new lost-cost mobile options, and Lucky Mobile is here to lead the way.”

Initially available to consumers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia beginning December 4, Lucky Mobile will offer service in 17 zones covering most major cities across the country including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and surrounding areas. For customers who want a plan that covers a larger area, Lucky Mobile also offers economical province-wide and Canada-wide service options.

Unlike other low-cost prepaid wireless services in Canada, there are no surprise overage or automatic charges with Lucky Mobile – customers are notified by text if they are about to use services not included in their monthly plan. Service Passes valid for 30 days are available for $3 or $5 and offer options like international calling to popular destinations.

In addition to talk and text on its cellular network, Lucky Mobile will introduce an app that enables talk and text over Wi-Fi in 2018.

Lucky Mobile monthly plans start at just $20 and all include voicemail, unlimited nationwide and international incoming calls and texts, call display, call waiting and 3-way calling. Monthly mobile data options are also available at 3G-equivalent access speeds.

Customers can bring their own mobile device and activate a Lucky Mobile SIM card or choose an affordable handset from manufacturers like Alcatel, LG and ZTE. Lucky Mobile will be available at Walmart, Wireless Wave, TBooth wireless, Wireless etc., Cellular Point, Visions Electronics and select The Source locations or by calling 1-833-88-LUCKY.

For more information, please visit LuckyMobile.ca.