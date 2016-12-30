Surinder Grewal: Giving back in a big way

BY RATTAN MALL

GROWING up in Surrey, basketball was “a major element” in Surinder Grewal’s life.

His parents, who came to Canada from Punjab, worked long hours. Fortunately, Surinder was blessed to find a good coach, Hardip Sidhu, in his junior high school, William Beagle, which was later closed and whose students were enrolled in Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

Sidhu, who was his teacher, became his coach and mentor. “He spent a lot of time with us. Because of him and how much time he put into me, I always wanted to, no matter what profession I went into, give back to the community,” Surinder told me.

He played on the Queen Elizabeth school team and then on the Kwantlen basketball team for two years. He went on to play for the University of Calgary where he was on a scholarship.

Surinder recounted: “So when I came back from the University of Calgary, my friend and I started a basketball academy – Athelite Basketball – together in 2007 and it’s now grown to over 1,000 kids. We have training, camps, leagues, club teams in Surrey, Vancouver and Abbotsford. We rented rec centres, high schools, etc.”

Surinder then started the B.C. Preparatory Academy, a non-profit association. “Basically, it’s a youth rec centre with different programs,” he explained.

The 25,000 sq ft facility at 15358 67th Avenue in Surrey opened just last September – basically the first private facility of its kind in Western Canada.

“It’s centered around youth 18 and younger … we want basically help develop well-rounded kids. Physical activity is important, life skills are important and academics are important. Aside from actual schools, there is no facility or program outside of school that really tries to focus on all three of those things together,” Surinder noted.

“I got a degree from University of Calgary. I have an accounting background as well. I was in banking for about five years. I was also a community basketball coach,” he added.

The facility is his private family investment – his wife’s a family doctor and he himself is a financial advisor.

Surinder realizes the importance of kids in the community having a good support system in place – good teachers, good coaches – without which they are pretty much destined to fail or end up being in the wrong environment.

Surinder said: “Part of why I started this was I just wanted to offer more resources … just a community network of people coming together and becoming a part of the solution as opposed to blaming everyone else for their problems. This is a pilot project as there is really no other model to follow.”

He added: “You see programs that start to take off and you’ll see more of those programs. And if you see programs that there’s not much interest in them, we’ll change those and bring something new out. Always keep it fresh, always keep it different. … We will have some adult programs as well – adult fitness. It’s fully zoned as a rec centre; so we can run an office, any type of academic programs, any type of athletic programs.”

The facility includes two basketball courts and the first indoor soccer turf in Surrey. It’s the size of an elementary school gym. There’s a full weight training area for strength and conditioning for all types of athletes.

There is a classroom that will be used for after-school programs – tutoring and leadership programs for grade 9 and younger kids.

Once the second floor is added later, there will be more classrooms as well as office space.

“We still use rec centres – we have a good relationship with the City of Surrey. Now, all of our training for specialized basketball, soccer and volleyball will be held in the facility,” said Surinder.

The Grand Opening of the facility is slated for mid-January.

Thanks to a team of corporate sponsors, they have created a subsidy for low income kids and kids who are at risk. “I am not going to turn down anyone that can’t afford the program,” said Surinder.

“I really want the community to get on board because the whole point of this facility was to be able to help out the kids and to give back and to provide training that I maybe missed out on and help the next generation to pursue whatever it is they really love to do,” he added.

So how can the community help out?

“More sponsorships so that we can continue to help subsidize kids and make sure that every kid has an opportunity to play sports, pursue postsecondary education, have after school programs whether it is other non-profits or whether it is just companies and organizations that want to be part of it,” he answered.

Contact:

Email:info@bcprep.com

Cell: 778-822-3221