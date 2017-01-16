Surindar Singh Jabal elected President of Canadian Ramgarhia Society (Gurdwara Sahib Brookside, Surrey)
THE election of the Executive Committee of Canadian Ramgarhia Society that manages the affairs of Gurdwara Sahib Brookside, Surrey, took place on Sunday January 8. The members voted to give another term to the previous executive with some new faces.
The following members were elected to run the society and Gurdwara Sahib Brookside for a two-year term (2017 and 2018):
President: Surindar Singh Jabal
Senior Vice President: Dharam Singh Panesar
Vice President: Vijay Kumar Dhiman
Secretary: Manjit Singh Vahra
Senior Vice Secretary: Charanjit Singh Marwaha
Vice Secretary: Harjit Singh Sehra
Treasurer: Tarsem Singh Virdee
Senior Vice Treasurer: Davinder Singh Jabal
Vice Treasurer: Jaswant Singh Jandoo
Public Relation Secretary: Satnam Singh Reehal
Members: Robinder Singh Burgess, Taranjit Singh Chana, Nirmal Singh Kalsi, Mohinder Singh Faloure, Sukhwinder Singh Bharaj
Trustees: Hardev Singh Bassan, Deep Singh Kalsi, Manjit Singh Mudhar, Gurnam Singh Kalsi, Kirpal Singh Dhinjal
Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=66578