ON Sunday, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) sent air assets, liaison and personnel to support the ongoing emergency response to the wildfires in British Columbia.

British Columbia requested the Government of Canada’s assistance in the form of CAF air assets to conduct a variety of tasks, including assisting with the evacuation of the local population affected by the wildfires and assisting the ground

operations by providing airlift capacities for first responders and equipment.

The CAF said they stand ready to provide highly-trained personnel and unique resources tailored to help Canadians during periods of uncertainty and distress following natural disasters.

Harjit S. Sajjan, Defence Minister, said: “Skilled and dedicated Canadian Armed Forces personnel

always stand ready to help fellow Canadians in need. Partners across the Government of Canada, including the Canadian Armed Forces, will continue to provide support to the Province of British Columbia as they fight these wildfires and will continue to do so as long as the need exists.”‎

Quick Facts