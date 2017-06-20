Ride & Drive Gala in Support of BC Cancer Foundation

Event Details:

 

Who:  Ride & Drive Gala

 
What:  –  The Ride & Drive Gala, brought to you by Dilawri Group of Companies and in support of the Ride to Conquer Cancer has been created to raise awareness and donations for the BC Cancer Foundation. Click here for more information on the Gala.

 

–     100 per cent of the proceeds raised from the Ride & Drive Gala will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation.

 
When & Where Thursday, June 22

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Audi Downtown Vancouver – 1788 W. 2nd, Vancouver, BC

 
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here