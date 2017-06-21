By Autoreviewman

The compact GMC Canyon, along with its mechanical twin, the Chevrolet Colorado trucks both come in number of configurations, drivetrains and gas or diesel engined versions, and have a lot to offer buyers. The Canyon’s rear box features a decent sized cargo capacity with handy CornerStep rear bumpers, a one handed operating EZ Lift-and-Lower locking removable tailgate, multiple tie-down locations, and a trailer light plug sensibly above the bumper for easier access. Payload figures range from 721 kg (1,590 lb), with cargo capacity from 1,414 litres. In its deep black paintjob, the Canyon we tested was the 4WD Crew Cab SLE model equipped with the Duramax diesel engine, and six speed auto transmission, base priced at $38,295. Our tester was also loaded with $2,650 worth of options including; The ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE, ($1,440) comprising: Off road Suspension package, Hill Descent control, 17-inch Dark Argent aluminum wheels, body color bumper, transfer case shield, jet black cobalt red cloth interior, heated front seats, polished exhaust tip, side steps, and a host of other extras.

The interior of the Canyon is neat and well-designed with some good attention to quality and finish. Large, clear legible instruments, and big control knobs that can be operated with gloved hands are a sensible touch. A neat, eight-inch touch-screen infotainment centre doubles as the monitor for the rearview camera, which is standard on all trim lines. The diesel offers plenty of power with smooth acceleration and a nice even torque range. Like all trucks, the Canyon’s ride smooths out with a rear payload and extra weight in the back, but it’s not an overt jittery, bouncy ride. The Canyon is the only truck in the compact/midsize segment to offer an AutoTrac automatic 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system that offer four modes: – 2WD, Auto, 4WD HI or 4WD LO. The GMC Canyon has a payload hauling figure of up to a 3,175 kg (7,000 lb

To sum up, the Canyon is a smart-looking, well designed pickup offering big truck features in a more manageable and practical size. If a compact pickup truck with four doors, good equipment levels and a decent price is what you need, the 2017 GMC Canyon should be in your sights. Highly recommended.

2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE All Terrain Crew Cab. MSRP $38,295

Price as tested with options and Destination Charge ($1,700) – $42645.