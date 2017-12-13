Sullivan Heights Secondary School students spend time with seniors, giving back to the community

IN a bid to give back to the community, students of Sullivan Heights Secondary School in Surrey recently visited seniors at PICS Assisted Living facility, spending time with them, listening to their stories and presenting them with gifts.

The grade 11 and 12 students were accompanied by their school teacher, Rina Chawla, who organized the visit with the help of Dr. Raminder Kang, Manager, PICS Settlement Program, Inderjeet Hundal, Administrator, and Rajeev Mohindru, Director of Care at PICS Assisted Living, and Raj Puri, Principal, Sullivan Heights Secondary Surrey.

The students spent quality time with each senior, sitting with them and listening to their stories. They presented the seniors with carefully packed gifts which were bought with contributions from their own personal allowance.

This endeavor of the students was very well received by the seniors in the facility. The interaction between the older and younger generations bonded them together where the seniors shared their plethora of knowledge and experience with the students, and the students in turn enjoyed talking and getting to know the seniors and learning from them.

The students were briefed about the levels of senior care and programs available to help seniors and were given a tour of the facility as well.

“I am very happy that this attempt by students to give back to the community has been successful. I am glad to announce that we will make this an annual feature,’ said Chawla.

Sharing their experience at the facility the students said they were touched by the warmth with which they were received and happy that they were able to bring smiles on the faces of the seniors. The students received many blessings from the seniors who thanked them for spending time with them and for bringing them gifts as well.