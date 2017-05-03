By Autoreviewman

The 2017 Honda HR-V is a subcompact-sized crossover that’s been a popular seller since its introduction. With its tight, sport-coupe styling and excellent cargo and passenger versatility it makes a great alternative to a hatchback. It also comes in two wheels or All Wheel Drive. Power for the HR-V comes courtesy of a 1.8-litre SOHC four-cylinder teamed either with a continuously variable shift logic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission (2WD models only). AWD models feature Honda’s Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System.

In Canada, trim lines start with the well-equipped LX, ($21,150 for a manual front-wheel-drive).

All-wheel-drive HR-Vs, all of which are equipped with the CVT, start at $24,950.

The EX adds extras as leather seats, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, paddle shifters, and roof rails. The EX-L Navi trims add more as standard equipment and go up in price accordingly with such goodies as Navigation system, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, Display Audio System, rear-view camera with guidelines, forward collision warning and lane departure warning safety systems and Bluetooth HandsFreeLink.

Honda’s excellent Honda LaneWatch display is included with EX and EX-L Navi trims and is highly recommended as a must-have safety aid.

The Honda HRV’s cabin is a standout in my opinion with its rear “magic seats’ that fold and flip revealing a huge super-flexible cargo area for big bulky and awkward items such as bikes, big screen TVs and other items. Other than that the cabin with offers great room for four people in all areas. The Honda HRV interior and front cabin offer well made fabrics and plastics and a smart, stylish tech savvy dash and touch screen and slider controls. Some may find the touch controls finicky and a pain, but you do get used to them.

On the road, the HR-V delivers with a feeling of safety and security thanks to its All-Wheel Drive ability and excellent safety equipment. Handling is good and its moderate ground clearance will allow the HR-V to tackle light off-road trails, but not the really hard stuff. Not much to complain about- it’s more of comfortable four seater than a five-seater in my opinion. Its handy dimensions make it easy to park and manoeuvre and its four-cylinder engine delivers frugal fuel economy.

At $21, 150 for an LX, the base model is a great deal, especially with AWD, while the higher EX models offer desirable features for more money. Still all versions are well priced and worth considering. With excellent practicality, safety, Honda resale and reliability whichever HR-V you buy is going to be a great deal. The perfect small family CUV!

