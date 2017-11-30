Grades 4-7 Surrey students implement culture of entrepreneurship

SURREY Board of Trade’s Youth Entrepreneur Business Showcase for Grades 4-7 at South Surrey’s Crescent Park Elementary School, with PowerPlay Strategies, took place on Wednesday. Innovative product creations, entrepreneurial techniques and sales approaches showed that the next generation is ready to take on the task of the real world.

The Surrey Board of Trade with their partner PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs is innovatively developing a culture of entrepreneurship within the school system, in collaboration with teachers.

Children in grades 4-7 have been learning how to earn and manage money with PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs, an exciting experiential learning program that helps youth plan and implement their own small business ventures.

Sponsored by the Surrey Board of Trade as part of its Youth Entrepreneurship and Advocacy Action Plan (YEAAP), PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs empowers young people to make informed financial decisions as they work through the business planning process.

“The program provides a real-world platform for young people to stretch their abilities and build important practical life skills,” says program creator Bill Roche. “The young entrepreneurs create business plans, products and marketing materials. They then showcase their achievements at an exciting event called the Young Entrepreneur Show where they make sales and earn real money.”

“At the Surrey Board of Trade we are committed to helping Surrey youth develop the tools they will need to thrive in the new economy,” says Anita Huberman, CEO. “We are proud to sponsor PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs because it teaches young people to be innovative and think outside the box.”

The Final Business Pitch event of finalists from the Business Showcase will be held on Monday, December 11 at Crescent Park Elementary School. The winner of the Business Pitch event will have a chance to meet and dialogue with Surrey’s Mayor in early 2018 and win a cash prize from the Surrey Board of Trade.

Schedule for Business Pitch Event

Crescent Park Elementary School

2440-128 Street, Surrey

Monday, December 11

12:40 to 1:40 p.m. in the gym