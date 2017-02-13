String of suspicious fires in East Vancouver

VANCOUVER Police and Vancouver Fire investigators are looking into what appears to be a series of three related fires deliberately set in East Vancouver on Monday morning.

Occupants of a home in the area of Inverness Street and East 29th Avenue woke up to the crackling sound of a fire at the rear of their home just after 1 a.m. Residents alerted each other and were able to escape. Firefighters were called and were able to put the fire out. There was considerable damage to the rear of the home.

While at the house fire, firefighters were alerted to a fire a few blocks away at McBride Elementary School. Someone had piled items against the back wall of the school and set them on fire. The smoke set off the sprinklers and alarms inside the school, which caused minor damage at the school.

Investigators will work to determine if a third suspected arson attempt within a block’s distance is related to the house and school fires. There were no injuries in any of the fires.

Detectives from the VPD’s Arson Team and the VFD’s Fire Investigation Division will work together to determine the cause of the fires, if they are linked, and who is responsible.

Anyone with information about these fires or who was near Inverness Street and McBride Elementary School at around 1 a.m. and noticed people or vehicles in the area that could now be considered suspicious, is asked to call the VPD Arson line at 604-717-2962 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.