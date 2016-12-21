Streamlining crowds on Boxing Day at Metrotown Station

ON Monday, December 26, TransLink expects significant crowding at Metrotown Station on Boxing Day. To help alleviate crowds and improve pedestrian flow through the station and to key shopping destinations, TransLink will change pedestrian traffic patterns in and out of the station, depending on conditions.

· Passengers who require the use of an elevator or escalator are strongly encouraged to take the accessible shuttle from Patterson Station.

· Customers travelling with strollers or large, bulky items should take the shuttle from Royal Oak or Patterson stations.

· Always follow directions from flaggers, SkyTrain staff and Transit Police, and do not jaywalk across Central Boulevard.

Additional traffic flaggers, SkyTrain staff and Transit Police will be at the station to help direct passengers in and out of the station and to safely cross Central Boulevard.

“As one of our busiest stations on the system under normal conditions, we expect an influx of thousands of passengers on Boxing Day at Metrotown Station,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond on Wednesday. ”Changing passenger patterns will help alleviate crowding and allow for a better flow of pedestrians in the station and from the platform. We thank our passengers for their patience as we work to ensure the safety of the public and our staff on this busy holiday.”

Allow allow extra time when travelling on Boxing Day as there will be additional crowding in and around Metrotown Station.