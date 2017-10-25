Kia’s all-new Stinger GT 3.3L AWD luxury sports sedan on Canadian presale – starting at less than $47K

MISSISSAUGA, ON- Canadians have the opportunity to be one of the first to secure the all-new Kia Stinger that will be arriving later this winter. Backed by Kia’s industry-leading quality and developed on the famous Nürburgring race track in Germany, the AWD 3.3L Twin Turbo V6 luxury sports sedan will be available in two trims – Stinger GT, starting at less than $47,000 CDN; and Stinger GT Limited, starting at less than $52,000 CDN. Exact pricing to be released closer to launch.

With much anticipation already building for its arrival, the all-new Kia Stinger GT and GT Limited will feature a standard 8-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission with a 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 that will generate 365 Horsepower and 376 ft. lbs. of torque. Also standard will be Kia’s first-ever AWD application on a sedan, Brembo brakes and a long list of advanced technology designed to give drivers the performance they crave with the luxury, comfort and convenience they deserve. Kia Canada’s highly-anticipated first-ever AWD sedan will demonstrate the brand’s new design and performance attributes according to the company.

“Stinger will be game changer for Kia in Canada and the perfect vehicle for Canadians that want to have it all,” said Ted Lancaster, VP & COO, and Kia Canada. “This vehicle provides the ultimate combination of performance, style, comfort and technology – all backed by Kia’s industry-leading quality. The Kia Stinger is here to turn heads and change the game – and we’re ready to take on all competitors.”

With consumer demand exceeding expectations and a limited number of units arriving in 2017, Kia Canada is providing an opportunity for Canadians to reserve one of the first 200 in advance. Those interested can visit Kia.ca/Stinger for more details and dealer contacts.

“When the 3.3 Litre AWD Kia Stinger arrives this winter, it will be our best foot forward – a truly world-class Gran Turismo designed for passionate and spirited driving – in all seasons,” added Lancaster. “To satisfy the growing demand for this vehicle, we’re excited to offer the company’s first-ever presale opportunity so that those who want to stand out from the crowd can do so.” The Kia Stinger GT and Kia Stinger GT Limited will begin to arrive in November with standard AWD and a 3.3L Twin Turbo V6 engine. Details and presale information now available at Kia.ca/Stinger for Canadians wishing to secure first units of limited 2017 availability