Surrey standoff with armed male wanted on warrants ends peacefully

SURREY RCMP announced on Monday that an overnight standoff at a South Surrey residence with a male wanted on warrants was resolved peacefully.

On Sunday (November 26) at 5:50 p.m., police were called to the 2200-block of 174th Street for an unrelated matter. Officers recognized one male in the area as having a warrant. When officers approached the residence where the man was, he refused to come out. Police also saw what is believed to be a handgun. This resulted in a large police presence including the attendance of the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT).

The standoff ended Monday at 7:35 a.m. when the ERT entered the home and took the 58-year-old Surrey man into custody. The man, known to police, was wanted for the following alleged offences:

* One count of committing an offence of carry / use / threaten to use a weapon

* Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

* Onee count of mischief $5,000 or under

* One count of uttering threats to kill, poison or injure a person’s animal or bird

There were no injuries to either the suspect or officers at scene. 174th Street remains closed between 20th Avenue and 23rd Avenue while the investigation proceeds.

“The safety of the public and those involved is always the top priority,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Roads were closed in the area and a police negotiator was used. Police would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this incident.”