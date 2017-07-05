SURREY RCMP on Wednesday resolved a standoff peacefully after negotiating with a man who threatened harm to himself.

At 10:40 a.m., police were called to the 7000-block of 191st Street in Cloverdale. A distraught man, believed to be armed with a firearm, was verbally threatening to harm himself and others. Local roads were closed as a precaution.

Clayton Heights Secondary and Katzie and Hazelgrove Elementary schools were locked out although they were not involved directly or in harms way during this incident.

Police cordoned off the area and were assisted by the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and a police negotiator at scene. Public safety and the well-being of the distraught man were the priority for first responders.

At 1:30 p.m. the distraught male surrendered to police without further incident.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this standoff,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “The man, who’s identity cannot be released, will be medically assessed while investigators start to piece the events together.”