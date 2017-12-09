Stabbing incident in Surrey

SURREY RCMP responded at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a male who was bleeding from his abdomen. Police attended the area of King George Boulevard and 98th Avenue and located a male in distress suffering from multiple stab wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic investigators are currently on scene. 98th Avenue between King George Boulevard and Whalley Boulevard is currently closed to traffic.

Police said this is not a random attack. The suspect and victim are believed to be know to one another.

If you have any information regarding the attack, contact the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting Surrey File number 2017-175645.