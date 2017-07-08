VANCOUVER Police are investigating an early morning double stabbing on the Granville Mall that has sent two men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two suspects from Surrey have been arrested and remain in-custody.‎

Police responded to reports of a large fight on Granville Street near Davie just before 3:30 a.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds and they were taken to hospital by ambulance. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects and they were arrested blocks away.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section are speaking with the victims, witnesses and the suspects in an attempt to determine what took place and why. Anyone who may have witnessed the fight and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call 604-717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.