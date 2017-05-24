A specialized Surrey RCMP team dedicated to finding and arresting those who have been found in possession of firearms or responsible for violent offences is helping to decrease violent crime and increase the safety and security of Surrey neighbourhoods.

This past April, the Surrey RCMP’s Strike Force Target Team (SFTT) executed 35 arrest warrants on individuals who are known violent offenders. The team works with multiple partner agencies to identify, target, and arrest these individuals and bring them before the courts on their outstanding offences.

Most recently, the team was responsible for safely removing two of Surrey’s Most Wanted off our streets in one week. Tammy Tatum was arrested for failing to comply while Anil Gill was arrested on 11 outstanding warrants ranging from obstruction to robbery. In addition, an out of province homicide suspect who was residing in Surrey was also arrested along with a robbery suspect who failed to attend court after being involved in multiple robberies last summer.

“The Strike Force Target Team utilizes various investigative techniques which make them extremely proficient in targeting offenders involved in violent crime investigations,” says Surrey RCMP Investigative Services Inspector Celso De Lemos. “Their efforts have helped curb violent crime in the city so far this year.”

While the team operates covertly, it does follow-up on tips received from the public and encourages residents to report any suspicious persons or activities to police.

“Our officers receive information and intelligence from a variety of sources, however, public assistance is always welcome,” says De Lemos. “Your information could be that missing piece that helps us track down and apprehend a violent offender who poses a serious threat to public safety.”

Two outstanding persons still remain on the Surrey RCMP’s year-end Most Wanted list and the Most Wanted page on the Surrey RCMP website and mobile app is updated regularly.

Anyone with information about these individuals or suspicious persons / activity in your neighbourhood is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.