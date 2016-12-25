Special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver for Boxing Day

STRONG winds and snowfall will affect land and sea travel for the South Coast on Boxing Day, says Environment Canada.

A deep trough over the Pacific will approach the North Coast of British Columbia Sunday night then progress southeast on Monday. Ahead of this system, strong southerly winds will develop during the day on Monday. Winds will be strongest near the Strait of Georgia.

Moisture associated with this system will combine with the cool air over the south coast resulting in moderate to heavy snowfall for inland sections of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Snow will begin overnight and continue Monday or even Monday night. The snow will eventually change to rain over most regions. As is normally the case, the changeover from snow to rain will take longer in certain areas, particularly over higher terrain, resulting in locally significant snowfall accumulations.