B.C. deputy speaker Raj Chouhan calls on speaker of Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh (PTI): The deputy speaker of the British Columbia Legislature on Tuesday called on the speaker of Punjab Assembly to explore the possibility of establishing a partnership agreement between the legislatures of the two sides.

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds, handed over a draft partnership agreement or mutual arrangement to Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh, besides discussing various issues being faced by both the houses, an official statement said.

Chouhan also expressed the desire to visit Chandigarh to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to finalize the partnership agreement, it said.

Conveying congratulations to Amarinder Singh on behalf of B.C. Premier John Horgan, he said Horgan has expressed hope that the development of Punjab would witness a boost under Singh’s leadership.

Chouhan said Horgan is also interested in strengthening the bilateral ties, trade relations and cultural relations between B.C. and Punjab.

Rana K P Singh said, “Legislatures of the both states can learn many things from each other”.

He said he will examine the draft agreement offered by Chouhan to move ahead in this direction.