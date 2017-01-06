Space heater likely caused fatal fire in East Vancouver
IT seems that a space heater sparked off the fire at a East Vancouver home on Nootka Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Vancouver Fire Chief John McKearney.
The blaze killed a two-and-a-half year old girl.
McKearney also noted that there were no smoke detectors inside the home.
