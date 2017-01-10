South Asian man shot at in Abbotsford’s Flagman Place; not connected to Townline Hill conflict

ON Monday (January 9) at 5:30 am, the Abbotsford Police were called to the 2900-block of Flagman Place for a report of shots fired at a residence.

A man had come out of his home and was walking toward his truck when he heard the sound of a vehicle’s engine nearby. Suddenly a male dressed in dark clothing advanced upon him and began shooting.

The potential victim quickly scrambled back into his residence. He was extremely fortunate not to have been struck by bullets that ultimately hit his home and a neighbouring residence, said Constable Ian MacDonald.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle that was described as a dark four-door sedan (see photo).

MacDonald told The VOICE that the incident is not connected to the ongoing Townline Hill conflict that involves two groups of young South Asian men.

The targeted man is a South Asian in his 30s or 40s.

This incident is being investigated by the Major Crime Unit of the Abbotsford Police Department. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted. They are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text them at 222973 (abbypd) or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.