(Information as provided on the party’s website)

Jasleen Arora

Abbotsford South

Jasleen works for the The BC Initiative for Inclusive Post-Secondary Education (BC-IPSE) and Steps Forward. They provide inclusion support for students with developmental disabilities who are enrolled at their local college or university supporting the students to

access and engage in the same opportunities to study, work and play as any other student enrolled at their local college or university.

Preet Rai

Abbotsford West

Elected three times as an Abbotsford School Trustee, Preet chaired the district’s finance committee. A chartered accountant in India, Preet immigrated to the United Kingdom in 1992, to work for the Scottish government. He moved to Canada in 1995 and has been working for the provincial government since 1997. He has served with many community organizations, including the Abbotsford Youth Commission, AbbyFest, the Reach Gallery Museum and Literacy Matters. He worked on the Canuck Place campaign executive committee to build the new children’s hospice in Abbotsford.

Raj Chouhan

Burnaby-Edmonds

Raj was the founding president of the Canadian Farmworkers’ Union and a founding member of the BC Organization to Fight Racism. He has been elected as an MLA three times.

Ravi Kahlon

Delta North

Ten years ago, Ravi Kahlon and his wife chose North Delta as the community where they would raise a family. He has been a coach, and as a volunteer on the boards of the Delta Parks and Recreation Committee, the Tapestry Foundation and Men’s High Performance for Field Hockey BC.

Harry Lali

Fraser-Nicola

Harry was first elected as a Merritt city councillor in 1988 then as an MLA in the BC Legislature in 1991. He served as Minister for Transportation and Highways, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Forests and is historically the longest-serving NDP MLA from rural BC as well as the longest-serving South Asian MLA, MPP or MP in Canadian history. Harry was an Employment Counsellor for the federally-sponsored Merritt Outreach Program from 1986 – 1991, he worked at MOSAIC – an immigrant-oriented public service in Vancouver, was a member of the IWA Local 1-417 (now Steelworkers) working in the sawmill industry and formerly co-owned a sporting goods store.

Harwinder Sandhu

Kelowna-Mission

Harwinder is a trained nurse and an outspoken advocate for health and seniors’ care. She volunteers with Nexus B.C., an organization that helps seniors when they are in need.

Inder Johal

Langley East

Inder works as the communications coordinator for the Kwantlen Public Interest Research Group, and as a facilitator who teaches high school students workplace safety and their rights as employees. She has a degree in Community Criminal Justice, an Associate Degree in Criminology from Kwantlen Polytechnic University and a certificate in graphic design. She is an active member of the United Steelworkers.

Tarik Sayeed

Penticton

Tarik, a Penticton City Councillor, is a technology innovator and business-owner who founded Baby Taxi Inc., a tech start-up that created gesture recognition software to translate American Sign Language into text and audio. He is originally from Bangladesh.

Bobby Deepak

Prince George-Mackenzie

Bobby has been a long-time resident of Northern BC. Over the years Bobby has been actively involved in his community as a founding member of the Stand Up For the North Committee, a member of Prince George’s Select Advisory Committee on Economic Development, a member of the Prince George Nechako Rotary Club and has coached for the UNBC JDC West debate team. Bobby is a business owner, lawyer and part time instructor at CNC teaching Business Law, Employment Law, Criminal Law and Criminology. He has played a leading role in organizing public forums on forestry and other resource issues, keeping Prince George water services publically owned and renewing Prince George in the wake of the pine beetle.

Aman Singh

Richmond-Queensborough

Aman was born in India, raised in Hong Kong and educated at University of California at Berkeley and at the University of Victoria. He has been involved in civil rights activism for many years and is a civil rights lawyer who has focused on societal and political issues since 1999. Aman owns his own law practice. He is a member and director of the Professor Mohan Singh Memorial Foundation of Canada, a director and member of the Friends of the Sikh Cadets Canada and is a director of the People’s Legal Education Society.

Jagrup Brar

Surrey-Fleetwood

Jagrup was MLA for Surrey Panorama and Surrey Fleetwood from 2004 to 2013. He’s been a long-time Surrey resident with his wife Rajwant and their children Noor and Fateh. For over a decade, Jagrup worked in the public and nonprofit sectors. As the Executive Director of the Surrey Self Employment and Entrepreneur Development Society (SEEDS), he trained entrepreneurs to develop and launch successful small businesses.

Rachna Singh

Surrey-Green Timbers

When Rachna moved to Canada in 2001, she chose to live in Surrey. She has worked as a drug and alcohol counsellor, a support worker for women facing domestic violence, and a community activist.

Harry Bains

Surrey-Newton

Harry has lived in Surrey for over 35 years. He has been elected three times as an MLA.

Jinny Sims

Surrey-Panorama

Jinny was the NDP MP for Surrey-Newton and the NDP Employment and Social Development Critic. She is the past president of the BC Teachers’ Federation.