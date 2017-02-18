Sonia Sidhu joins United Way’s Longest Night to highlight homelessness

BRAMPTON: Sleeping in a car isn’t exactly the life you picture when you think of a Member of Parliament. For the second time since being elected MP for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu joined community champions to participate in the United Way of Peel’s Longest Night, sleeping in her car to raise awareness to combat homelessness.

Joined by a number of other community champions, Sidhu spent the night of Friday, February 17 in her car to bring awareness to the struggle of thousands of people in the Peel region who face housing insecurity each night. According to the United Way of Peel, more than 22,000 people in the region are experiencing poverty and homelessness.

“The purpose of this challenge is to spend a night in your car and experience the struggle many homeless residents are facing,” Sidhu said. “The challenge was an eye-opening experience as it showed that homelessness does not always entail living on the streets rather it has a different meaning for many residents.”

As a champion for homelessness and poverty in the region, Sidhu said that while homelessness might not be immediately visible, those struggling to find a place to sleep are everywhere around us. Homelessness can be hard to see sometimes, she said, but it doesn’t mean it’s not there.

“My riding of Brampton South includes the downtown core of Brampton,” Sidhu said. “Brampton’s downtown is quite different from the rest of Brampton; it has the small town charm of the past in the middle of an emerging modern city. The streets are bustling and the people are warm, almost everyone has become a familiar face. Among these familiar faces are people that are homeless.”

The Longest Night campaign is designed to show the experience of homelessness, and to bring into perspective the reality of what it feels like. “It’s uncomfortable. It’s difficult, it’s cold and it’s a reality for many of our neighbours,” the program website states.