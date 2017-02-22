Some changes to Delta’s Secondary Suite Program, Secondary Suite Declarations will continue to be accepted

AT its February 20 regular meeting, Delta Council unanimously voted to make the following changes to Delta’s Secondary Suite Program, which take effect immediately:

* Secondary Suite Declarations will continue to be accepted in 2017.

* The $300 annual reduction in flat rate utility fees will continue to be offered to secondary suites with an occupancy permit.

* Elimination of an annual secondary suite fee of $300 that was scheduled to take effect this year.

* All properties that contain a secondary suite are now required to have a water meter installed. Existing unmetered suites will have a water meter installed at no cost to the property owner by the end of 2018, with priority given to those who have signed a Secondary Suite Declaration. By 2019, all properties with secondary suites will pay water and sewer charges based on consumption.

Changes to the Secondary Suite Program that were scheduled to take effect this year were recently reviewed by Council in response to community feedback. As a result, Council worked with staff to develop a new, sustainable direction for Delta’s Secondary Suite Program.