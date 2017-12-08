Somchandbhai Prajapati of Brampton arrested for numerous sexual assaults at grocery stores

INVESTIGATORS from the Peel Regional Police Special Victim’s Unit have arrested a male in relation to four separate incidents of sexual assault at grocery stores throughout the City of Brampton.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2016, at approximately 1:45 p.m., while unloading her groceries into her vehicle, the victim, a 30-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by the accused in the parking lot of a grocery store in the area of Airport Road and North Park Drive in the City of Brampton.

A second similiar incident took place at the same location on Saturday, April 2, when a 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by the accused.

A third similar incident of sexual assault was reported on Tuesday, October 31, involving a 38-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted by the accused while shopping inside a grocery store in the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive in the City of Brampton.

A fouth incident occurred on Tuesday, November 28, when the victim, a 72-year-old woman was carrying her groceries and was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a grocery store located in the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive in the City of Brampton.

The accused, Somchandbhai Prajapati, a 67-year-old male from Brampton was arrested on December 6 and has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit believe that there may be more victims who may have had contact with the accused and are encouraging them to come forward. The accused is described as South Asian, 5’7, 150 lbs, with short grey receding hair and beard.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or may have any dashboard camera footage of the area during these times, or have any other information about any of these incidents is asked to call investigators of the Special Victim’s Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.