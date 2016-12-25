Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver (update)



SNOWFALL with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected, according to Environment Canada at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Snow will begin overnight over Inland Vancouver Island then spread to the mainland coast by early Monday morning and progress into the Fraser Valley by noon as the next Pacific storm moves South along the B.C. coast.

15 cm of snow is expected over Inland Vancouver Island before the snow changes to rain Monday evening.

The Sunshine Coast will receive 5 to 10 cm Monday morning before the snow changes to rain in the early afternoon.

Over Howe Sound precipitation will persist as snow through Monday night. 10 cm of snow is forecast for Monday and another 10 to 15 cm is forecast Monday night for a storm total of 20 to 25 cm.

Across the Lower Mainland, snowfall amounts will be limited to 2 to 4 cm near the water before a quick change to rain Monday morning but higher elevations could receive up to 20 cm as the snow persists well into Monday night. Further inland, snow will begin later Monday morning or near noon giving 10 to 15 cm to the Fraser Valley before changing to rain Monday night.