Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver (update: 4:30 p.m. Monday)

SNOWFALL of a further 5 cm is possible in sections of Metro Vancouver and 5 to 15 cm for Howe Sound and Fraser Valley.

Slowly rising temperatures have caused snow to change to rain for most areas near the coast. However, further inland, cooler air entrenched in the Fraser Valley is delaying a changeover to rain. As warmer air overrides the cooler air at the surface, there is a risk of freezing rain developing this evening for western Fraser Valley.

Reported snowfall amounts range from slight near the water to near 8 cm over eastern Metro Vancouver and western Fraser Valley. About 12 cm has fallen in Squamish.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.