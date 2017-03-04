Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver

SNOWFALL with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm is expected in Metro Vancouver, says Environment Canada.

Heavy snowfall is expected over the inner South Coast Saturday night and Sunday.

A low pressure system offshore will produce bands of snow over the inner South Coast overnight.

Snowfall amounts will be highly variable. Areas under the bands of snow can expect local amounts of 5 to 10 cm through Sunday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #BCStorm.