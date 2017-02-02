Snowfall expected over the South Coast Friday and Saturday

A major shift in the weather pattern will begin on Friday over southern B.C. A weak warm front is expected to move north from Washington State Friday morning bringing a band of light snow to the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island during the day, according to Environment Canada.

The warm front will be followed closely by a low pressure system which has the potential to bring heavier snow to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible from Friday to Friday night. The snow may switch over to rain or mixed rain and snow on Saturday as milder Pacific air invades the area, especially near the Strait of Georgia and southern Vancouver Island. Freezing rain is a possibility in the Fraser Valley and the Sea to Sky corridor during the transition.

A second storm is forecast for Sunday which will also bring snow and rain to the region. Cold conditions will return early next week and additional snowfall is possible. Slippery road conditions can be expected with the snowfall and temperatures hovering around zero degrees.