Friday, February 17th, 2017

Sikh Sangat appeal to disgruntled people not to damage Ross Street Gurdwara property

THE Sikh Sangat in a statement on Friday appealed to disgruntled worshippers not to damage Vancouver’s Ross Street Gurdwara property after graffiti was found on a wall.

The Sikh Sangat said in a statement: “We understand that some people might be very frustrated with a lot of administrative actions over the years that have resulted in the current state of affairs. However, no one should be venting their anger in this manner. We urge everyone to democratically voice their disagreement or disappointments directly with the committee regarding wrongdoings or do it through the media and share with the public.  Educate and make everyone aware but please do not do any damage to our wonderful place of worship.”

