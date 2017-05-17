Mumbai (PTI): She became a household name after her two Hindi releases, but actress Nimrat Kaur chose not to get swayed by the plum offers that came her way post success.

The 35-year-old actress started her journey with theatre and music videos, but it was Ritesh Batra’s “The Lunchbox” with Irrfan Khan that brought her overnight fame in films.

Despite getting many offers after the success of 2016’s “Airlift”, Nirmat did not sign back-to-back projects as she feels it leads to too much exposure of the artistes.

“If one goes on a signing spree then it leads to overexposure and people get bored to see you and then you don’t end up getting work…

“It is nice not to be in your comfort zone or do something that is unexpected from you as an actor. One should be conventionally seen in films more but I think the times are different today,” Nimrat told PTI.

The actress says she does not plan her career and takes up work that excites her.

“I go where my life and career takes me. At this point in my life I don’t dictate what I want to do next… Whatever comes to me I take it up if I connect to it, be it here or in the West, I do it. I end up working instinctively.”

Nimrat says she was flooded with offers after “Airlift”.

“There were too many offers but the kind of work I want to do and the films I want to be associated with, I should feel connected to it,” she says.

Nimrat has so far stayed away from the mainstream commercial cinema, but says she would do a Bollywood potboiler if it is interesting.

“I have grown up watching commercial Hindi films. I am sure it will be fun to do so an out-and-out entertainer. If anything interesting comes up I would love take it,” she says.

Nimrat will next be seen in a web series “The Test Case”, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

It will go online on app ALT Balaji.