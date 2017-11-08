2018 Acura RLX Arrives in Showrooms with Striking Redesign

Markham, ON. – Acura’s top-of-the-line luxury sports sedan, the 2018 RLX, begins arriving in dealer showrooms today with new front and rear styling inspired by the new Acura design direction and its signature diamond pentagon grille. Two models are available—both with Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™: The 2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD™ Tech starts with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) of $65,490; The 2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD™ Elite starts at $69,990. All-new seats are now available in a rich Saddle Brown leather and two new premium exterior paint options are available for the first time on RLX.

The 2018 Acura RLX showcases the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA with Acura’s distinct high-performance powertrain, making it the most powerful Acura after the NSX supercar. With the most performance of any Acura sedan, the new RLX seamlessly integrates a direct-injected V-6 with three electric motors and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ for instant acceleration, outstanding all-weather performance and precise handling. The RLX delivers 377 peak total system horsepower and 341 lb.-ft. peak total system torque with its powertrain sharing its basic concept and some components with the NSX supercar

In addition to the diamond pentagon grille, the 2018 Acura RLX design enhancements include a more sculpted hood, new wheel designs, newly designed LED taillights, exposed dual exhaust finishers and gloss black rear diffuser. The 2018 RLX also offers a fresh colour pallet with six new exterior paint options (seven total) including three all-new colours for Acura – Brilliant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Majestic Black Pearl. Inside, the 2018 Acura RLX receives premium new materials and touchpoints including completely redesigned Milano leather seats with high-contrast, piping and stitching, as well as a new Saddle Brown interior option and available black headliner, all of which add a new level of sophistication to an interior with class-leading space and comfort.

Standard features on the 2018 RLX include a head-up display (HUD), premium ELS Studio Audio System with 14 speakers, 2-way remote engine starter, LED fog lights, heated steering wheel and more. The Elite package offers additional luxury features such as an industry-exclusive Krell™ Audio System, power rear sunshade, Surround View Camera System, ventilated front seats, and more. Both 2018 RLX models feature the unique AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, enhanced by the addition of the new Traffic Jam Assist, a first for Acura.