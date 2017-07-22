SHOTS were fired in the 12300-block of Pattullo Place in Surrey at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Surrey RCMP said they responded to a number of 911 calls of shots fired and located evidence of the shooting. However, no victims were found at the scene of in area hospitals.

Initial investigation has revealed that a black coloured S.U.V. was seen fleeing from that area. Surrey R.C.M.P. officers have been conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.