Shots fired between two vehicles in Surrey

SURREY RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired between two vehicles on Friday (January 6) at 1:05 p.m. near 121A Street and 75th Avenue. The two vehicles fled the scene by the time officers arrived on scene.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the LMD Forensic Identification Service and Police Dog Services. Officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance.

The investigation is in the early stages but officers believe this was a targeted incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.