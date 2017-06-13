SURREY RCMP are investigating two shootings that led police to a residence in Newton and resulted in a school closure.

On Tuesday (June 13), at 12:15 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of shots fired involving two vehicles near 125th Street and 80th Avenue. When police arrived on scene, the two vehicles were gone. However, police recovered bullet casings. No injuries have been reported.

Three minutes later, Surrey RCMP were called to the 13200-block of 67B Avenue after a drive-by shooting. It appears a parked vehicle was the target. No injuries were reported at this scene either.

“The police believe the two shootings are linked and the parties involved are known to each other,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Fortunately no injuries have been reported.”

The subsequent investigation led police to a residence in the 12500-block of 58B Avenue. As a precaution, J.T. Brown Elementary School, located at 12530 60th Avenue, remained closed on Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is leading this investigation. At this point, no persons remain in custody and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.