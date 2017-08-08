SURREY RCMP are investigating another shooting in the Clayton area of Surrey.

On Tuesday (August 8), Surrey RCMP were called to the 7000-block of 180th Street for a report of shots fired. Police located a vehicle and a garage door that had been struck by bullets. The vehicle was occupied at the time, however, no injuries were reported. The suspect was on a motorcycle that fled the area prior to police arrival.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit (GIU) is leading this investigation. The Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Service, along with GIU officers, are surveying the scene. A neighbourhood canvass will be conducted to locate any potential witnesses or surveillance video. The investigation is in the early stages, however, police believe this to be a targeted incident.

“Shots fired investigations are a priority for this detachment,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If anyone witnessed this event or has any information about the suspect, please contact police immediately.”

Last Saturday (August 5), Surrey RCMP, investigating a report of damage to a home in the 6800-block of 196th Street that had occurred the previous day, found three residences had been struck by bullets. They recovered weapons, explosives, and precursors to drug production in one of the residences.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.